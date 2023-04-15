APC Wins Yobe South Senatorial Election

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

More fortunes have come the way of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Ibrahim Bomai of the party the winner of Yobe South senatorial election.

The election was held on Saturday after it was inconclusive on 25 February.

INEC had declared the election inconclusive following what it announced as over voting at Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Abatcha Melemi, announced that Bomai polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party, Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

The returning officer announced at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, which served as the collation centre that the APC candidate having polled the highest number of votes and met the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected.

This brings the number of APC lawmakers in the senate to 63, one more than the combined number of senators-elect in the opposition parties.