APC Membership Registration Exercise To Be Extended To March 31st

The All Progressives Congress will extend its ongoing nationwide membership registration and validation exercise to March 31st.

In a statement, the party said that feedback from across the country indicate widespread shortage of registration materials due to massive turnout of people who wish to identify with the ruling party.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James AkpanUdoedehe, announced that the extension is to allow those who are yet to register to do so.

AkpanUdoedehe said that “the feedback across the states have been overwhelming and beyond projected success level; with a massive turnout of intending registrants beyond the expectation of the party.

“This development is responsible for the shortage of registration materials recorded in many states across the country and thereby warranting an extension of the exercise to give every interested Nigerian the opportunity to officially identify with the ruling party, the APC.

The party it was responding to the demands across the states for an extension to accommodate all prospective members.

It therefore extended the nationwide membership registration exercise by a period of three weeks.

The extension will shift the end of the exercise to Wednesday 31st March, 2021.

To meet up with the shortage of registration materials, the party says it has commenced the distribution of materials to states that are in are need.