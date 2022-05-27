APC Moves To Impose ‘Consensus’ Candidate Before Presidential Convention, Jonathan, Osinbajo Likely

The All Progressives Congress, APC, may have settled for an ‘imposed consensus’ arrangement to produce its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections, THE WHISTLER has learnt on Friday.

The party will not be screening its aspirants as initially indicated.

The party had scheduled screening of its presidential aspirants a fortnight ago but kept postponing the date with the last shift said to be indefinite.

A visit to the national headquarters of the party on Friday revealed that a subtle move to impose a candidate on the party from among the plethora of aspirants has been arranged.

Sources told our correspondent that the aspirants and key stakeholders of the party will meet on Saturday evening less than 24 hours to the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Sunday May 29 with President Muhammadu Buhari to consummate the arrangement.

A source in the know of the arrangement said this had been the plan since the party was planning for its March National Convention, which produced Abdullahi Adamu.

It was gathered that as soon as Adamu emerged, the ball to produce a consensus candidate was kept rolling.

However, the party was overwhelmed by the number of aspirants especially with many party bigwigs joining the race.

In order to accommodate all aspirants and ensure no nerves are frayed, it has been decided that a meeting with Buhari on the eve of the election will ensure that the president uses his good office to decide who emerges.

It emerged on Friday that with the Bayelsa Federal High Court clearing former President, Goodluck Jonathan as eligible to contest, he may be the choice of Buhari.

The belief is that once the president decides at the meeting that will involve all aspirants, none of the aspirants will kick against his decision.

The president had stated in January that he had a candidate but will not reveal the person for fear that he could be “eliminated” but will make that known in due course.

While the spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, was not available in the office when our correspondent visited, a senior member of the party at the office of Directorate of Organization and Mobilisation told THE WHISTLER in confidence that only one form has been printed.

The printing of one form means the anointed candidate will be given the form and that will “settle it.”

Another source said the choice of the president is his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, “for his loyalty and obedience. He is loved by all including the president’s family and aides.

“The president relies on his close aides and few members of his inner caucus to make decisions and I can say they have all settled for Osinbajo.”

Within the precinct of the National Headquarters, staff talk about the development with many at a loss as to why the party has not carried out its screening even if they will anoint one person.

A staff was heard saying to his colleague that he heard it was Osinbajo but wondered why they had to sell forms to many people.

When approached for more comment he simply left saying he was not authorized to speak for the party.

However, the meeting with President Buhari will hold at the presidential villa in the evening but no official notice has been given to that effect.