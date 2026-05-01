APC Must Expect Challenges In 2027, Katsina Gov Warns

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Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has received his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2027 governorship election, following the completion of the All Progressives Congress consensus process in the state.

The forms were presented to the governor at Government House, Katsina, by APC National Legal Adviser, Barrister Murtala Aliyu Kankia, who facilitated their purchase and delivery on behalf of the party.

Radda described the consensus arrangement as a demonstration of political maturity, but cautioned candidates against complacency. “This is not the time to relax. Anyone who believes there will be no challenges in the coming elections is only deceiving himself,” he said.

He urged those who emerged through the consensus process to return to their constituencies and work with fellow aspirants who did not make the final list. “You must reconnect with the people, listen to them, and carry them along in order to secure victory at the polls,” the governor added.

Kankia said the distribution of forms followed the agreed consensus framework adopted across the state’s senatorial zones, describing Katsina as a model for other states. “We have presented and distributed the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to all consensus candidates across the state in a very peaceful and friendly atmosphere,” he said.

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He disclosed that zonal committee reports were presented during the exercise, with the Katsina Zone led by Senator Ibrahim Ida and the Funtua Zone by former Deputy Governor Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi. The Daura Zone report is still being awaited due to the absence of its committee chairman.

The event was attended by APC State Chairman Bashir Gambo Saulawa, the Chief of Staff Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, and other senior party stakeholders.