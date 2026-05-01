Labour Party Crisis Over, Says Otti

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The Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti, has declared that the most challenging period in the party’s history is over, affirming that there is “no victor and no vanquished” following the just – concluded Labour Party elective National Convention.

The convention, held on April 28, in Umuahia, produced a new National Working Committee (NWC) led by Distinguished Sen. Nenadi Usman.

Governor Otti made this known on Thursday, April 30, while observing the maiden inaugural meeting of the NWC of the Party at the Labour Party National Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking after observing the inaugural meeting of the newly elected and inaugurated NWC of the Labour Party led by Sen.Nenadi Usman as the National Chairman of the party, Governor Otti said, “The worst is over. We can’t see anything worse than what we have seen in the past.”

Governor Otti who is also the national leader of the labour party emphasized that the party has now emerged stronger and is now moving in the right direction.

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The Governor congratulated the newly elected NWC members, commending their resilience and willingness to serve. He urged them to operate with unity of purpose and cautioned against trivial or careless responses to sensitive issues, stressing that the party must speak with one voice through appropriate channels.

Governor Otti further reminded the leadership that true leadership is anchored on service and stewardship, not personal gain, noting that the system ultimately rewards those who serve diligently.

He also appreciated the National Convention Planning Committee for organizing what he described as a peaceful and rancour-free convention that successfully produced the new leadership of the party.

The Governor reassured the NWC of his full support, as well as that of party members Nationwide, as the Labour Party moves forward in unity to build a Party that Nigerians will be proud to identify with.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Governor Otti revealed that reconciliation efforts within the party are already underway and yielding positive results. He disclosed that over 25 State Chairmen from the opposing faction attended the convention, with some already elected into the new National Working Committee.

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“If you followed the convention, over 25 State Chairmen of the former group that you mentioned attended the convention, and some of them were returned as members of the newly elected National Working Committee.

“Part of the charge that we gave the National Working Committee is to reconcile and bring back as many people as possible and you can see that it is happening.

“In these disagreements, we declared that there were no vanquished and there were no winners, everybody is a winner.

“So, we keep our doors open, even for Abure to return to the Party that he had worked for.

“The disagreement is over, we are now reconciling, reintegrating and ensuring that the party becomes stronger,” Governor Otti stated.

Ukoha, Njoku Ukoha chief press secretary to the Governor report that the

Governor Otti also declared that the party is prepared to participate fully in the 2027 general elections.

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Earlier, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) expressed deep appreciation to Governor Otti for his steadfast commitment to the Labour Party, particularly during its most turbulent period that almost destroyed the party.

They commended him for what they described as his courage and unwavering support, stating that he stabilized and saved the Labour Party from collapse even when the easy option would have been to join the ruling party or any other party where his joining would be greatly celebrated because of his excellent performance in office. They noted that his leadership helped preserve the party as a credible and viable alternative in Nigeria’s political space.

The NWC further pledged their loyalty to the party and its National Leader, assuring that they would give their utmost best in their respective roles and would not disappoint the confidence reposed in them by the Governor and party faithful.