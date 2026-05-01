Rivers Leaders Purchase Nomination Forms For Fubara, Back Re-election

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Political stakeholders under the Rivers Elders Forum have purchased the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, signaling growing momentum for his expected re-election bid.

The forms were procured by a delegation of prominent leaders, including Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who represents Andoni–Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, alongside former Rivers State House of Assembly Leader and ex-Commissioner for Education, Tamunosisi Gogo, and other members of the forum.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the leaders said their action was driven by what they described as the “yearnings and aspirations” of Rivers people who, according to them, are calling on Governor Fubara to seek another term in office.

They argued that the governor’s performance over the past three years has positioned him as a stabilising force in the state’s political landscape. According to the forum, his administration has helped steer Rivers “out of the woods” and restore a measure of order and confidence in governance.

“The decision to purchase these forms is a direct response to widespread calls from across the state urging the governor to continue his leadership,” a member of the delegation said, adding that Fubara’s leadership style has resonated with many residents.

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The Rivers Elders Forum further disclosed that the governor is expected to contest the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that could reshape political alignments in the state ahead of the next electoral cycle.

In addition to backing Fubara, the group also declared support for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria, aligning their position with the broader agenda of the APC at the national level.

Political observers say the move by the Rivers Elders Forum may intensify early permutations ahead of the governorship election, particularly in a state that has witnessed significant political shifts in recent years.

While Governor Fubara has yet to make a formal declaration regarding his re-election bid, the purchase of nomination forms by key stakeholders is widely seen as a strong indication of support within influential political circles in Rivers State.