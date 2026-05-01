INEC Reverses Position, Restores Mark, Aregbesola As ADC Leaders

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), reversing its earlier decision to delist the party’s leadership.

The electoral body updated its official portals on Thursday to reflect the restoration shortly after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the protracted leadership dispute.

The apex court had nullified the Court of Appeal’s directive maintaining the status quo ante bellum in the ADC crisis, describing the order as “unnecessary in the first place.”

INEC had relied on the appellate court ruling to delist the Mark-led leadership on April 1, a move that sparked widespread reactions within the party and intensified calls for the resignation of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

However, it remained unclear as of press time whether the commission had formally recognised the ADC’s April 14 national convention and state congresses conducted during the period when the party leadership was delisted.