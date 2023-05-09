APC Plans Tinubu Inauguration, To Hold Series Of Meetings

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked off a series of meetings towards a successful May 29 inauguration of President- elect, Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

A member of the National Working Committee of the party disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

The NWC member who did not want to be named, said pre- inauguration meetings to define the role of the party were ongoing.

He said the party will meet with other stakeholders, including the transition committee and government agencies to ensure that the inauguration is successful.

“The party is having series of meetings as you can see, the party will play a role in the inauguration and we have to meet to define what our role will be.

“The leadership of the party will definitely play a role and it’s important we hold these meetings,” he said.

Advertisement

According to the APC stalwart, the party has also been having meetings to manage the fallout of the zoning of offices of the National Assembly.

On Monday, the party announced the zoning of the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly, with the Senate president going to the South-south while the Speaker of the House of Representatives goes to North-West.

The ruling party also agreed on former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the consensus candidate for the Senate President while Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State was anointed as the Speaker of the House.

The leadership of the party reached the resolution following the NWC meeting held at the National Secretariat of the party on Monday in Abuja.