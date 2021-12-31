APC Ready For February 2022 Convention— Caretaker Chairman

Against the backdrop of insinuations which appeared in some section of the media stating doubts over its forthcoming National Convention, the All Progressives Congress APC has said the speculation is far from the truth.

Rather the party said it was ready and prepared for the convention come February 2022.

This was disclosed by the National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni on Friday in Abuja.

In a statement signed on his behalf by the National Secretary of the CECPC, Mr John James Akpanudoedehe, Buni said, “In fulfillment of the National Executive Committee NEC mandate, CECPC in 2021 respectively and successfully conducted ward, local government, and state congresses to elect substantial party executives.

“On 20th December, 2021, at its 18th regular meeting, it deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant substructures for the National Convention. All is now set for the conduct of a rancour-free National convention.

“APC assures all party members and indeed Nigerians that the CECPC is poised and ready to meet up with the tasks ahead in 2022, particularly the conduct of a rancour-free APC National Convention.

“The CECPC will surely bequeath a progressive party and structure that will continue to install and entrench APC governments at all levels to put Nigeria in its deserved rank in the comity of nations. The Party will continue to proactively and constructively engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians”.

Responding to recent war of words between it and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the fresh accusation from the latter that the ruling party was listing projects it never executed, Buni said, “The new leadership of the PDP has shown early signs that it is not different from the immediate-past and the sacked leadership of the opposition party.

He said PDP’s sole intent was power grabbing by any means, as it ignores the need for genuine restitution.

He added however that the PDP cannot return to power in a free and fair election because the electorate is intelligent and wiser and knows that PDP had nothing to offer Nigerians going by its sordid antecedents.

“In the meantime, we patiently await the PDP leadership to take up our challenge to return stolen public funds and assets still in possession of politically exposed persons during its 16-year administration.

“To reiterate our strong conviction, a democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We must break from the past and reject practices of imposition of candidates and electoral fraud which the main opposition has refused to discard.”

He added that as a political party and in line with the progressive ideals APC fiercely defends, the party’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections was unwavering.

“In all elections, valid votes must count and the popular will of the electorate must prevail”, the CECPC added.

Speaking on his achievements, Buni said, “Following CECPC’s conduct of a nationwide membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise, APC is now unarguably the most populous political party in Nigeria with a membership base of over 40 million registered members.

“The caretaker committee has established a truly unified, strong, repositioned and progressive political unit that has gone on to win a number of critical elections across the country.

“It has won into the APC fold three serving state Governors and scores of parliamentarians from other political parties.

“It has successfully reviewed the APC Constitution.

“It has scrutinised and paid for the inherited debts with respect to the services to the party in the past administration.

“It has ended and resolved inherited litigations and court cases instituted by many aggrieved members against the party for various reasons by reaching out to the aggrieved members who have consequently responded to the CECPC reconciliation”.