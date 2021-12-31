Yoruba Will Have Their Country In 2022–Akintoye

—-Fulani Greatest Enemy Of Nigeria

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has said no governorship or house of Assembly election will hold anywhere in Yorubaland in 2022, adding that a Yoruba Nation was set to emerge.

The independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled governorship elections to hold in Ekiti and Osun states in 2022.

But Akintoye, who heads Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body for Yoruba self-determination groups said in his New Year message on Friday that the.next election which would hold in Yorubaland would be when his people had become independent of Nigeria.

He said, ” I need to touch on some more issues. The first is that among most Yoruba self determination advocates worldwide, the determination exists and is growing that there shall be no state governorship and House of Assembly elections in our homeland in 2022.

” The next election that we Yoruba people will engage in will be the first election in our own new country.”

The Yoruba leader also said in the message that although, Fulani herdsmen had been killing, maiming and driving away Yoruba people away from their land, they should stop hurling curses at them but rather start praying for them.

He said by so doing the land would be blessed.

He said Yoruba people would achieve their self-determination and sovereignty which he said would stop threats or attacks and invasion of their homeland.

He added that Yoruba people had accentuated their spiritual approach to their liberation, saying the land would be blessed and Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho, who had been in detention in Benin Republic would be released

The message read, ” First, our dear son, Sunday Adeyemo, will soon be blessed with liberation from detention. Secondly, the Yoruba people will soon be blessed with their Yoruba Nation State, the greatest desire of their hearts. Thirdly, their new Yoruba country will quickly blossom into a marvellous country of peace, love and exceptional prosperity.

“The messages also include serious kinds of advice and injunctions for all of us Yoruba people. First, we are seriously advised and warned against cursing. There is too much of cursing going on in our land. One cannot switch on the social media without hearing terrible curses against persons whom we regard as enemies or traitors.

“This cursing must stop. It weakens our nation’s spiritual power and makes our nation weak and vulnerable. From our spiritual leaders of all faiths(Muslims, Christians and Isese) the advice is coming that we must stop cursing, and that we must make a habit of praying —including praying for those whom we might regard as enemies or traitors.

” We must even pray for today’s greatest enemies of our nation namely, the Fulani people. When we pray in these ways, the heavens will open and pour mighty rains of blessing onto our land and into our lives.

“From all these, and from other visible indications, I am confident that our Yoruba nation state is close at hand. Therefore, let us embark on thinking of the things we will need to do to make our new Yoruba country the most wonderful place to live in the world. Also, let us embark on thinking of the things we need to do to make our nation a friend and helper to all its neighbours.

“The second issue is that the Yoruba self determination struggle will employ the powers of the law more emphatically to resist the abuses of human rights in our Yoruba homeland.”