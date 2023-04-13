APC Secretariat Empty As Governorship Primaries Hold In 3 States

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat, Abuja was deserted on Thursday when THE WHISTLER visited the office located in Wuse 2.

Most offices were empty as the staff were said to have traveled in preparation for the gubernatorial primaries scheduled to hold in three states this weekend.

Our correspondent gathered that about 38 of the staff traveled out of Abuja because of the primaries that will hold tomorrow in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa States.

A staff who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that most of the staff that are absent from the office activities would be back next week Monday, adding that, their absence had nothing to do with lobbying for political appointments.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, he said, “Some of the staff have traveled, because there is an election in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa coming up. That’s why the offices are empty, we have about 38.”

He further explained that the Publicity Secretary will not be on seat because the Deputy Publicity Secretary is contesting for Kogi state governorship seat.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed November 11 for the conduct of the three governorship elections.

However, Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State, was declared as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the upcoming governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s acting chairman, Lamidi Apapa, had on Tuesday said that the total number of candidates to be screened from the three states was 24.

He said, “Right now, we have screened four gubernatorial aspirants. We have screened two from Bayelsa and two from Imo State. So far, they have all done their best and they have convinced us, and the committee has screened them and they are qualified to appear for the primaries that will come up on April 16.

“We are expecting 13 aspirants from Imo State and we are equally expecting nine aspirants from Bayelsa and we are also expecting two from Kogi State. They are 24 altogether.”