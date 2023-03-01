APC To Produce Senate President In The 10th Senate, Secures Majority Seats

More success has come the way of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, having secured majority seats in the 10th Senate.

By convention and rule, the party with the majority seats produces the senate president, which creates stability in government.

In the results of the senatorial elections held on Saturday released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the APC has secured 49 seats.

INEC has declared 89 seats as being completed. There are 109 seats in the upper legislative house popularly called the red chamber.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the other hand has won 28 seats while the Labour Party has won six seats.

Both the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and Social Democratic Party, SDP, have secured two seats each.

Similarly, the Young Progressive Party, YPP and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, have produced one senator each.

Each of the 36 states produces 3 senators while the Federal Capital territory produced one senator.

For the FCT, Ireti Kingibe was declared elected after defeating the candidate of the PDP, Phillip Aduda.