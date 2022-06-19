APC Victory In Ekiti, Signal Of What To Expect In Osun, Says Governor-Elect

The winner of the Ekiti State governorship election and the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed gratitude to voters in the state for supporting him and for the way candidates of other political parties conducted themselves during the campaign and after the election.

Oyebanji, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, also expressed gratitude to God; President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Kayode Fayemi;presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others who played a part in his victory.

He said the APC victory in Ekiti State was a signal of what would happen in Osun State and in the 2023 general elections.

He also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting a free and fair exercise and the security agencies for maintaining the peace in the state.

Oyebanji said he would build on the legacies of those who ruled the state before him while promising that the people of the state would not regret the support given him.

He said, “I thank our leaders: our dear president H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR: the national chairman of our great party the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; as well as our presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this well-deserved victory for our party you supported us to achieve.

“This hopefully signals what to expect in Osun State next month and the general elections next year. I thank all members of the National Working Committee of our party; I thank the Progressives Governors Forum, and the Chairman of the Ekiti Gubernatorial Campaign Council, H.E. Governor Bagudu of Kebbi State, as well as all members of the council, for graciously supporting us to achieve this crucial victory.

“I thank all other candidates and their respective political parties for the dignified way they carried out their campaigns, and for contributing to the credibility of the process.

“I will be seeking audience with you all in the coming days, to benefit from your wealth of ideas on how to develop our dear state- to complement our vision and blueprint for the accelerated development of Ekiti. You have all performed creditably and earned places of honour in the history of our state.”