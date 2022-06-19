Ekiti Election: Massive Deployment Of Police Officers Gave Voters Sense Of Security—PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has described the just concluded Ekiti election as peaceful and orderly, and a huge improvement from past events.

The PSC in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani noted that the presence of the Police in collaboration with other sister agencies was professional and their conduct satisfactory.

The commission commended the lead officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo for organising and ensuring the prompt arrival of officers to the various polling units.

The statement read partly: “The Commission monitored the conduct of the Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State where the Commission’s Monitors confirmed that the Police teams arrived at the Polling Units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.

“The Police also promptly intervened in some reported cases of vote-buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the Polling Units.

“There was an average of two to five Police Officers in most of the polling units visited by the Commission’s Monitors.

“The Commission sees the conduct of the Police in the Ekiti Governorship election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General elections.

“There was massive deployment of Police Officers from different Commands and formations of the Force and this gave the voters a sense of security.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The election, held across the state on Saturday had a total of 16 candidates and parties contested the governorship election.

The election was held in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas, three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.