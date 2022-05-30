APC’s Only Female Presidential Aspirant Makes Statement At Screening Venue

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun is chairing the presidential screening panel of the party holding today at a room in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Odigie-Oyegun, is the first substantive national chairman of the party.

But Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the only female presidential aspirant of the party, is making a case for herself at the venue of the screening exercise.

While Supporters of aspirants have besieged the venue, those of Ohanenye stand out in the crowd.

One of her supporters who spoked exclusively to THE WHISTLER while waving and displaying her campaign banner said, “She’s the only one without baggage. She will be screened.

“Expect surprises. If she’s screened, she might emerge the winner of the presidential ticket. We are not joking.”

Asked about her chances of winning the ticket with political bigwigs like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and Rotimi Ameachi, he said, “Expect miracle. We see her chances as 50/50. Anything can happen.”

Those being screened are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeja Nwajiuba.

Others, who are also listed for the screening are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others are former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole and serving Senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, and Rochas Okorocha.



President Buhari’s running mate in 2011, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, Nicholas Felix, Ahmad Rufai Sani, Tein Jack-Rich, Ikeobasi Mokelu are also expected to face the screening panel.

The APC holds her national convention on Saturday 6 at Eagle Square Abuja.