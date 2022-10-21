Apostle Johnson Suleman Escapes Death As Gunmen Attack Convoy

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed men on Friday attacked the convoy of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman with some members of his team reportedly killed.

The Cleric was said to have returned from a trip outside the country and was heading to Auchi in Edo State when his convoy was ambushed along the Sabingida, Warake area of the state.

According to reports, the attack claimed the lives of some police officers and others on the convoy.

Suleman was said to have escaped the attack with the help of an individual.

Meanwhile, the state’s police command has expressed move to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and brief the public on subsequent development.

This attack came about a month after speculations of the presence of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), swept the internet when a patrol vehicle belonging to security operatives was set ablaze.

But the police command refuted the claims, stating that the incident was a reprisal by irate youths against the police for killing their gang member.