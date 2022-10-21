Apostle Johnson Suleman Escapes Death As Gunmen Attack Convoy

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Armed men on Friday attacked the convoy of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman with some members of his team reportedly killed.

The Cleric was said to have returned from a trip outside the country and was heading to Auchi in Edo State when his convoy was ambushed along the Sabingida, Warake area of the state.

According to reports, the attack claimed the lives of some police officers and others on the convoy.

Suleman was said to have escaped the attack with the help of an individual.

Meanwhile, the state’s police command has expressed move to ascertain the actual cause of the incident and brief the public on subsequent development.

This attack came about a month after speculations of the presence of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP), swept the internet when a patrol vehicle belonging to security operatives was set ablaze.

But the police command refuted the claims, stating that the incident was a reprisal by irate youths against the police for killing their gang member.

