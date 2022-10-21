‘They Want Me To Speak’ – Apostle Suleman Fingers Stephanie Otobo In Convoy Attack

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of the Edo State-based Omega Fire Ministries International, has addressed Friday night’s attack on his convoy that resulted in the death of seven persons.

In a minute and fifty seconds video he released on his verified Facebook page on Friday, Suleman suggested that the attackers want to compel him to “come out and speak” about certain issues.

According to the cleric, there have been constant attacks against him since 2017 but noted that he has maintained his silence.

“Since 2017, there are certain things that have been happening that I have been quiet about. Even if you are the most careless person on earth, you will not give yourself to so much scandals. There are things people don’t know, even though one or two people along the line took advantage of that to just come out and say one or two things,” he said.

Suleman was apparently referring to a controversy that started in 2017, when Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo, publicly disclosed that she was in a romantic relationship with the OFM General Overseer.

At a news briefing she convened in 2017, Otobo alleged that she had sex escapades with Suleman in the United States and Italy.

She subsequently accused the pastor of illegally procuring abortion for her and attempting to kill her in a letter she wrote to the Lagos State Police Commissioner in February 2017.

In 2022, five years after she first levelled allegations against Suleman, Otobo released a photo of the pastor’s supposed ‘genitals’ on Twitter.

Apostle Suleman, in the video he released some minutes ago, said he would not mention the names of those behind the attack on his convoy but made reference to Otobo’s serial allegations against him.

His words: “But the reason I’m coming out to speak now is because they’ve done all that and discovered that I’m still moving on, they decided to make attempts on my life.

“I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked, they opened fire on my car and kept spraying it with bullets.

“My wife and my kids were there. The escort car was (of the) police. They killed the policeman, they killed the other people in the escort car and the buses with us.

“Seven people who were moving in the convoy were killed. People who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names, so they’ll come out and deny. I won’t do that.

“But the truth of the matter is this, you can’t kill me. My life is in the hand of God. I’m a man of God and those who are among those attacking me (online), you are building on what you don’t understand. You may have joined the fora because you want to chase clout, you don’t know where the fight started from.

“There are things you don’t understand. You don’t have an idea of the beginning of what happened in 2017…the people who are behind it. You may be doing your own thing, but this is beyond what you’re thinking.

“I’m alive, for those who have been calling and all that. I’m well, my family is fine.

“I feel bad for the lives that have been taken. We are mourning, but Jesus is Lord and for all those they killed, may their souls rest in peace.

“And for the young men who opened fire and kept wasting people, I won’t take your life, but the seed that you sowed…you will reap it. I want Nigerians to know that a coordinated lie swallows an uncoordinated truth but with time the truth will come out.”

VIDEO: