Appeal Court To Deliver Judgement On Onnoghen Today

The Court of Appeal will today deliver judgement on the appeals filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen, who was tried and convicted for false declaration of asset charges, had filed various appeals before the court.

One of the appeals he filed was the decision of the chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar to recuse himself from his trial.

Justice Onnoghen is also challenging the legality of his trial at the CCT.

He is also challenging the order of the tribunal which instructed the president to suspend him from office.

A statement by Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla, a spokesperson of the court read, “Notice is hereby given. The appeal filed by Ho. Justice Walter Onnoghen is ripe for judgement, tomorrow (Friday, May 10) morning in Abuja division. Thank you for your usual cooperation.”