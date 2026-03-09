Appeal Court Verdict: Reps Aspirant Calls For Introspection By PDP Factions

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and aspirant for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon Nathaniel Ikyur, Monday, called for calm and introspection following the Court of Appeal judgement on the leadership crisis in the party.

The Appeal Court Monday, March 9, 2027 dismissed the appeal of the Kabiru Turaki-led factional leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Honourable Ikyur, a former Senior Special Assistant to one-time Speaker of the House of Representatives and now Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, told THE WHISTLER in the aftermath of the verdict that it was the time for PDP stakeholders to close ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said, “What the PDP requires at the moment is to close ranks and work for the good of the people of Nigeria and deliver the dividends of democracy. I appeal to all the interest groups within the PDP to come together with the view of pursuing the common interest that binds Nigeria together and avoid comments or actions now that would further make the healing process difficult”.

He said Nigerians were anxiously waiting for the PDP to rescue the country, and urged all major gladiators to exercise restraint and support the party to victory come 2027.

Quoting him, “Now that the judiciary, through the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has delivered its verdict, let’s come back together and rebuild our party, and continue from where our founding fathers stopped. We can defeat the APC in the forthcoming elections to regain the trust of Nigerians. This is a family feud that will be easily resolved for the benefit of all.”

Hon Ikyur said the gap that had existed between the people, and led under the current APC administration in Nigeria, “can only be closed by the PDP”, and expressed confidence that the one-time dominant party would bounce back.

Our correspondent reports that Hon Ikyr, a veteran journalist, served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom.