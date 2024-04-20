Arise News Goes Live In 54 Countries After Record Launch In South Africa, Angola, Zambia, Six Others

One of Nigeria’s leading broadcast stations, Arise News Channels has gone live in South Africa and nine other countries, the management has announced.

Arise said its new markets are Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe while the Southern Africa subsidiary is on Multichoice/DSTV Channel 416.

With the new markets, Arise Broadcasting Limited said Arise News Channel is live in 54 countries.

Founded in 2013, Arise News is available to audiences in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda as well as in Cameroon, Sudan, Ghana, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, Francophone Africa, the owners said.

The Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of Arise News, Nduka Obaigbena, had on several occasion disclosed the platform’s determination to be launched in all countries around the world.

Speaking on the development, Obaigbena said, “This movement to Southern Africa cements ARISE News Channel’s position as the leading broadcaster in Africa with independence and clear thinking. We are determined to celebrate the best of Africa and tell the African story in the global marketplace.

“We shall continually showcase the emerging African century where Nigeria and other African countries will be some of the leading economies around the world.

“This is a marathon and not a dash: we will do for Nigeria and Africa what the CNNs, the BBCs and Aljazeeras have done for their nations and regions. In the emerging AI-driven new information highway, no one will shape your narrative better than you. We salute Multichoice for the groundbreaking move in Southern Africa.”

Arise News Channel operates a 24-hour broadcast from studios in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria; in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa; in London, the United Kingdom; and in New York, United States.