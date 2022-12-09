Armed Men Chanting ‘APC Thunder Will Fire Them’ Attack Vehicle In Imo State, Kill VIPs

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least two people were gruesomely killed after criminals reportedly ambushed the vehicle conveying dignitaries in Imo State on Friday.

The vehicles, bearing the All Progressive Congress (APC) flag, was attacked around the Mbaitoli Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to reports, the assailants hacked down the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Eke, who was an occupant of one of the affected vehicles, with a matchete.

Information about other victims including Eze, elder brother to Nollywood comedy actor, Osita Iheme popularly called Pawpaw, were still sketchy at press time.

A police officer was also said to have been murdered during the attack.

Videos circulating on the internet shows two empty vehicles on a lonely road, with armed men in black wielding weapons.

The men are chanting in pidgin as gunshots cloud the atmosphere, saying “APC thunder will fire them. This government is our government, not the Nigerian government.

“Anybody that works with the Nigerian Government will die. Be you who. This government is our government. This is an APC vehicle. Sit-at-home has already been declared. This government is our government.”

A closer look at the video showed one of the assailants dressed in camouflage and shoes worn by police personnel while a man was captured lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

The incident followed the declaration by Simon Ekpa, a popular anti-Nigeria activist, of a week long sit-at-home from December 9 – 12, 2022.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack but refused to react or disclose the identities of casualties of the attack.

“I can confirm that the attack happened, and as I speak to you now, investigations are ongoing and I will communicate with you the result of our findings,” he said.