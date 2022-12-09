77 Days To 2023 Election, Labour Party Sacks National Spokesman, Dissolves Ogun Exco

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Working Committee of Labour Party has dissolved the Ogun state executives of the party and sacked its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, over his role in the alleged expulsion of the Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe.

Rising from an emergency meeting of the party’s leadership in Abuja, the National Secretary of Labour Party, Umar Farouk, announced the sacking of the LP spokesperson, dissolution of its state chapter in Ogun and suspension of its chairman and other executives.

The affected members include deputy State Chairman II East, Jagun Lookman; state Women Leader, Oluwabukola Soyoye, ex-state Treasurer, Gbadebo Fesomade; state Publicity Secretary, Jide Amusan; state Youth Leader, Abdulmalik Olaleye; Assistant State Youth Leader, Adeshina Shojobi; Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East, Deborah Adewale; Assistant State Secretary, Olatunde Abolade, Abel Olaleye and Abayomi Collins.

“The acting National Publicity Secretary has been relieved of his appointment by the National Working Committee. A disciplinary committee has also been constituted to investigate his anti-party activities as a member of the Labour Party.

“The Ogun State chapter of the party has also been dissolved and the chairman and its exco suspended. A caretaker will be appointed to take care of the party’s activities in the state. They will also be investigated by the disciplinary committee for anti-party activities,” the National secretary said.

According to Farouk, the NWC also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of its embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, saying it has reviewed all the corruption allegations levelled against him and found him not liable.

“The NWC has also unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the National Chairman, Julius Abure. Consequently, we call on the party members to adhere strictly to the provision of the Constitution and Code of Conduct of the party.

“We also call on the general public to have more confidence in the party as the leadership of the party is working very hard to ensure that we are not distracted. The bad elements and the Judas among us will be fished out gradually and punished in accordance with the Constitution of the party,” the statement added.

Recall that the national leadership of the Labour Party had earlier accused the National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi, of working against the interest of the party.

The party also maintained that Arabambi has no constitutional powers to suspend any member of the party.