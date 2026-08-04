Army Arrests Four Suspected B/Haram Suppliers, Intercepts 20 Fleeing Relatives

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have arrested four suspected suppliers of logistics to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during separate operations in Borno and Yobe states.

The troops also intercepted 20 people believed to be relatives of Boko Haram members who reportedly fled their camp following sustained military offensives across the North East.

The arrests were made during intelligence-led operations conducted on Monday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Capt. Mohammed Goni, said two suspects were arrested during a cordon-and-search operation in Geidam, Yobe State.

According to him, preliminary findings showed the suspects allegedly supplied hard drugs and other logistics to Boko Haram fighters operating in the area.

Items recovered from them included suspected Indian hemp, several mobile phones, power banks, knives, torchlights, lighters, cigarette rolls, Pregabalin capsules, cough syrup, identity cards, ATM cards and N14,530 in cash.

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In a separate operation in Monguno, Borno State, troops in collaboration with the 242 Reconnaissance Battalion arrested two other suspects accused of supplying food and other essential items to ISWAP fighters.

The military said the suspects admitted during interrogation that they transported food items and supplies to terrorists operating in Kwatan Dowoshi village in Kukawa Local Government Area.

Recovered items included cartons of biscuits, Peak milk, sugar, sachet garri, bars of soap, headlamps, lighters, mobile phones, an assault knife, herbal medicine, prayer beads, a charm belt and N6,600.

Meanwhile, troops on routine patrol along the Gezuwa axis of Konduga Local Government Area intercepted 20 suspected relatives of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, also known as Boko Haram.

The group comprised nine women, two men and nine children. Military authorities said they told investigators they fled their settlement after troops intensified operations against terrorists in the area.

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The intercepted persons have been handed over to the 21 Military Intelligence Regiment for profiling, while the four arrested suspects and the recovered exhibits are undergoing further investigation.

The military said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to cut off supplies to terrorist groups and dismantle their support networks across the North East.