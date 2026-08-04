Super Eagles Players Pay For Flight, Wash Kits – Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that players are occasionally left to book their own flights whenever they are called up to represent Nigeria, offering a rare glimpse into some of the logistical and welfare arrangements surrounding the national team.

The Fulham star made the revelation while speaking with former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa on the “Beast Mode On” podcast, where he opened up about his early days with the Eagles and the contrast between Nigeria’s setup and what he was used to in England.

Iwobi, who has made 100 caps for Nigeria since his debut in 2015, had represented England across multiple youth levels before switching allegiance to his country of birth at age 19.

He recounted how the decision came about at a point when he was closing in on a place in England’s senior team, but a call-up from Nigeria prompted him to reconsider.

“I spoke to my dad and my uncle, and they said ‘at least give Nigeria a try, and if I don’t like it, then you can say you’ve given that a go’,” he said, recalling the conversation that ultimately shaped his international career.

Detailing his first experiences in camp, the midfielder said adjusting to conditions in Nigeria came with its own challenges, from arranging personal travel to cramped accommodation.

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“I went to Nigeria. Obviously, you have to sort out your own flight. We were like three in my room. You get to the hotel, and there’s no electricity. You wash your own kit,” he said.

He also spoke about the state of training facilities available to the team at the time, along with the intensity that came with coaching sessions.

“The pitch is only half grass, half astroturf. If you make one bad pass, the coach is screaming at you,” he said.

Despite the rough conditions, Iwobi said the warmth of the reception from Nigerians left a lasting impression on him, particularly at a stage in his career when he had not yet broken into Arsenal’s first team.

“But I loved the food. I just felt like I was at home. I had not even made a name for myself at Arsenal; I was still on the verge. But I was getting celebrated by Nigerians. The love I was getting was mad,” he said.

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Since establishing himself with the Eagles, the midfielder has gone on to feature in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, winning silver and bronze in the last two editions respectively, in addition to representing Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.