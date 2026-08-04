FG Orders MDAs To Hire Data Protection Officers

The Federal Government on Tuesday, directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs), register them with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and fully comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023.

The directive,contained in a compliance circular, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, also places personal responsibility on Permanent Secretaries, Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs for ensuring adherence to Nigeria’s data protection laws.

The Circular, with the Number 59805/S. I/74, dated July 27, 2026, is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen responsible data governance and improve public trust in the handling of citizens’ personal information.

The circular noted that the directive follows an instruction by President Bola Tinubu, who described data as a critical national asset requiring stronger protection.

The circular quoted Tinubu saying, “Data is the new oil: its value increases the more it is refined and responsibly shared. I therefore direct all Ministries, Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies to capture information rigorously and safeguard it under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.”

It also directed all federal MDAs to ensure full compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, its regulations, guidelines and directives issued by the NDPC relating to the processing of personal data.

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“To this end, MDAs are directed to designate suitably qualified officers as Data Protection Officers (DPOs) to oversee data protection compliance and advise management on all matters relating to the lawful processing of personal data,” the Circular partly read.

According to the circular, the agencies are also required to submit the names and contact details of their designated DPOs to the NDPC for registration and official records. It added that where necessary, MDAs are expected to engage licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) to support compliance efforts and conduct mandatory data protection compliance audits.

The circular further required agencies to make adequate budgetary provisions for data protection activities, including staff training, awareness programmes, deployment of technical safeguards and periodic compliance audits.

It also directed all MDAs to submit mandatory Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns and other statutory returns to the NDPC within timelines prescribed by law.

Meanwhile, the circular further stated that Permanent Secretaries, Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of all MDAs will be personally responsible for ensuring their institutions comply with the directive and the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

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Reacting to the development, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, commended the Tinubu administration for demonstrating political commitment to protecting the privacy and fundamental rights of Nigerians.

Olatunji said data accountability is critical to achieving the administration’s eight Presidential Priorities. He also disclosed that the Commission has established a regulatory clinic to provide technical support to MDAs as they implement the new compliance requirements.

According to the NDPC, the directive forms part of broader regulatory measures to strengthen Nigeria’s data governance framework as the country advances its digital transformation agenda and prepares for opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The latest directive comes as the Commission intensifies enforcement of the Nigeria Data Protection Act. Recently, the NDPC imposed a N766.2 million fine on MultiChoice Nigeria for violating the data privacy rights of subscribers and non-subscribers, while several other organisations are currently under investigation.

The NDPC said the latest directive forms part of broader regulatory measures aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s data governance framework as the country advances its digital transformation agenda and prepares for the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.