CBN’s 46 MFB Licence Revocations Expose Need For Stronger Governance—DataPro

The recent revocation of the operating licences of 46 microfinance banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reinforced the need for stronger governance, prudent risk management and independent credit assessments to safeguard the stability of the country’s microfinance banking industry, according to credit rating agency DataPro.

The agency, while assessing the implications of the regulatory action, said the development underscores the increasing importance of institutional resilience at a time when microfinance banks are operating under persistent macroeconomic pressures, tighter regulatory oversight, rapid technological changes and evolving customer expectations.

According to DataPro, the microfinance banking business requires institutions to strike a delicate balance between expanding access to credit and maintaining sound governance, adequate capital, sufficient liquidity and sustainable profitability.

It noted that while the CBN’s decision to withdraw the licences of the affected institutions reflects the regulator’s commitment to protecting depositors and preserving confidence in the financial system, it also provides an opportunity for operators and stakeholders to reassess the factors that distinguish resilient institutions from vulnerable ones.

The rating agency argued that resilience extends beyond financial performance, stressing that strong balance sheets alone do not necessarily indicate long-term sustainability.

It explained that although rising earnings, expanding loan books and growing customer bases may suggest positive business momentum, they do not always reveal whether an institution possesses the financial strength and governance structures required to withstand periods of economic stress.

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According to the agency, the true measure of a microfinance bank lies in its ability to maintain prudent lending standards, preserve adequate capital, manage liquidity effectively and respond to changing operating conditions without compromising financial stability.

It said critical questions should guide any assessment of a microfinance institution’s health, including whether loan growth is supported by disciplined underwriting standards, whether capital buffers are sufficient to absorb unexpected losses, whether liquidity positions can withstand financial pressures and whether governance structures support sound decision-making during periods of uncertainty.

The agency maintained that independent credit ratings provide a broader and more forward-looking assessment of an institution’s financial strength than historical financial statements alone.

It said such ratings evaluate the underlying drivers of creditworthiness, governance quality, risk management practices and resilience, enabling boards, management teams, investors and lenders to identify both strengths and emerging vulnerabilities before they become systemic challenges.

The agency further explained that independent credit ratings complement, rather than replace, the supervisory responsibilities of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

While the apex bank remains responsible for licensing, prudential regulation, supervision and enforcement to ensure the safety and soundness of the financial system, the agency said independent ratings enhance market discipline by providing objective assessments of financial strength and encouraging greater transparency, stronger governance and improved risk management practices.

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According to the agency, the recent licence revocations serve as a reminder that institutional resilience is built long before regulatory intervention becomes necessary.

It added that sustainable growth in the microfinance banking sector will depend not only on business expansion but also on the strength of governance frameworks, prudent lending policies, effective risk management systems, adequate capitalisation and the capacity of institutions to adapt to an increasingly complex operating environment.

It noted that stronger governance, enhanced transparency and forward-looking credit assessments, working alongside effective regulatory oversight, will be critical to improving confidence in Nigeria’s microfinance banking sector and strengthening the resilience of the broader financial system.