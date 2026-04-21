Army Pledges Security Support As MOUAU Gets First Female VC

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The Commander of the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, also known as the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks in Ebem, Ohafia, Abia State, Brigadier General Ahmad Mansur Dikko has hailed the historic emergence of Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa as the first female Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU).

Commander Dikko, who led a team of Army officers on a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor, expressed the hope that she would make a difference in the history of Vice-Chancellors in the University.

He sought the support of the University to the agricultural knowledge of military officers who wish to engage in farming as part of their extra-curricular activity and pledged the readiness of the Army to assist the University in dealing with security threats when called upon.

Responding to the General, Prof. Akanwa expressed her excitement with the high-powered delegation of Army Officers who came to visit her and the commitment made to assist the University in dealing with security issues.

She assured General Dikko of the University’s readiness to assist the Nigerian Army with all necessary knowledge in agriculture, noting that the University’s motto, Food, Knowledge and Security, expresses her vision of sharing knowledge and innovations that promotes food security and reducing hunger in the society.

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Recall that

the Vice-Chancellor had during her inaugural address to the University ON March 2, 2026 recognizing that peace and security are the fundamental synergies required to sustain our institutional vision and pledged the University’s commitment to the rapid modernization of its security architecture.

She said “we will protect the lives and property of our staff and students by restructuring the Internal Security Unit into a highly equipped, motivated, and professional force, including the establishment of a specialized tactical section dedicated to neutralizing cultism and clandestine threats.

“This internal transformation will be fortified by a proactive intelligence-sharing network and operational liaison with the State Government, the Police, the State Security Services (SSS), and our host communities to ensure a 24-hour surveillance ecosystem and unwavering campus safety”.