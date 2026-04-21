IGP Visits NSCDC Boss To Deepen Collaboration

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The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the national headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to strengthen inter-agency collaboration.

The visit was aimed at reinforcing the working relationship between the two security agencies, according to a statement by NSCDC National Publication Officer, Afolabi Babawale.

Disu, while addressing the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, and senior officers, said his visit was to deepen existing cooperation. He noted that both agencies share the responsibility of safeguarding lives and property and called for stronger alignment in tackling security challenges.

Babawale quoted Disu as saying, “We must encourage one another as we confront contemporary security challenges. We often fight difficult battles in demanding terrains; therefore, we must share intelligence and operate as a unified front to achieve lasting peace.”

In his response, Audi reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to sustained collaboration with the police. He said the NSCDC has a long history of working with the police and is ready to improve coordination to address evolving security threats.

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Audi added that collaboration, cooperation and coordination remain essential for effective security operations.

He also urged citizens to be more proactive in security matters by sharing intelligence with relevant agencies.