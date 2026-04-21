Bournemouth Will Be In Good Hands With Rose – Iraola

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Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has said the appointment of Marco Rose to replace him in the summer will leave the club “in very good hands”.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Rose, 49, will take over at the end of the season when Iraola’s contract expires.

Rose has been without a club since he was sacked by RB Leipzig in March 2025 and has not previously managed in England.

He led Red Bull Salzburg to two Austrian Bundesliga titles and the Austrian Cup, and won the German Cup and German Super Cup with Leipzig.

Rose was also one of the candidates considered by Tottenham Hotspur after the sacking of Thomas Frank in February.

Iraola said: “I think the club will be in very good hands. He’s a great manager.

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“I praised him a few years ago, I always liked his teams and I hope he continues that.

“He’s a good manager with a lot of European experience. He looks very exciting. I don’t know him personally but I always like his teams.

“They should be happy because he’s someone who can definitely improve the team. I’m sure the players are happy they know what’s happening.”

Iraola has guided the Cherries to a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and they are eighth before facing Leeds on Wednesday.

He could deliver European football for the first time in Bournemouth’s history before departing. His next job is not yet known.

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“We are in a good place in the standings but it’s going to be so difficult for us,” Iraola said.

“We are competing against not one or two but a lot of teams.”