Kwara Governor Pledges N20m Each For Soldiers Killed In Attack

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Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has pledged N20m support for each of the three soldiers killed in a recent terrorist attack in Kaiama Local Government Area, alongside N5m each for six officers injured during the operation.

AbdulRazaq made the announcement during a get-well visit to the injured soldiers at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital in Ilorin on Tuesday.

“Several of the terrorists were eliminated in the fierce encounter in which three gallant soldiers paid the supreme price,” he said.

The governor, who commended the sacrifices of the security personnel as priceless, also lauded the quality of care and facilities at the hospital.

He described it as one of the key health projects of his administration, while appreciating security forces for their service to the country.

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Earlier on Monday, AbdulRazaq confirmed the killing of three soldiers during an attack on a military camp in Kemanji community, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “At about 3 a.m. today, we lost three gallant soldiers as they courageously beat back a terrorist’s attack on their position in Kemanji, Kaiama. These brave men not only repelled the terrorists and prevented them from accessing the community, but they also ensured that no one was kidnapped as the terrorists had intended.

“My sincere condolences are with the families and loved ones of these great men who have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland. We will never forget them and others like them in various theatres across the country.

“We will also continue to support their families and loved ones, while no resource will be spared to protect the lives and property of the people. Adieu, valiant soldiers!”

The attack, which occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, reportedly began with the detonation of an explosive device at the military camp, causing significant damage.

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Residents said the incident had been preceded by a threat letter allegedly sent by the attackers, heightening tension in the area days earlier.

Sources said the bandits fired gunshots indiscriminately, forcing villagers to flee, while security operatives, including soldiers and local vigilantes, engaged them in a fierce gun duel that lasted until about 5:00 a.m.

“The survivors were rushed down to a Hospital in Ilorin, and a lot of bandits were also killed during the gun battle,” a community source said.

Eyewitnesses described the situation as chaotic and distressing, noting that several residents had fled their homes, while the attackers were also reported to have carted away military patrol vehicles and motorcycles before fleeing the scene.