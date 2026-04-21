I Wasn’t Elected To Pamper Criminals — Gov Ododo Warns

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Governor Usman Ododo has declared that his administration will not enter into negotiations with criminal elements, vowing instead to confront and defeat them.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Kogi State Security Summit and Fundraising in Abuja, Ododo said his government remains firmly committed to protecting lives and property, stressing that those who threaten the state’s peace will face decisive action.

“I was not elected to pamper the enemies of our peace. Those who disturb our peace will not enjoy peace. We will confront them, crush them, and defeat them,” he said.

The governor emphasised that security is fundamental to development, noting that economic growth and investment cannot thrive in an atmosphere of instability. He also highlighted Kogi’s strategic location as a gateway between northern and southern Nigeria, describing it as both an advantage and a security challenge due to increased movement of people and goods.

Ododo revealed that his administration has strengthened the state’s security framework through the provision of operational vehicles, deployment of surveillance and communication technologies, and acquisition of drones to boost intelligence gathering. He added that the efforts are already yielding positive results, including improved calm and disruption of criminal networks in parts of the state.

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He explained that the restructuring of the Kogi State Security Trust Fund is aimed at ensuring transparency and encouraging support from individuals, corporate organisations, and institutions. He called on investors and the business community to contribute to sustaining security in the state.

Warning of broader implications, Ododo noted that insecurity in Kogi could have spillover effects on the Federal Capital Territory, urging collective efforts to maintain peace.

Also speaking, Vice President Kashim Shettima said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is prioritising security reforms as a key pillar of his administration. Represented by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, Shettima said the Federal Government is adopting both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to address security challenges, including strengthening operational capacity, enhancing intelligence, and improving inter-agency coordination.

He stressed the importance of proactive strategies, noting that effective security responses must be organised and adaptive to evolving threats.

Similarly, Governor Babagana Zulum highlighted the need for sustained investment in security, including the use of modern technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Drawing from Borno State’s experience, Zulum said significant progress has been made in reducing insecurity, though at considerable cost.

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He added that addressing underlying socio-economic issues such as poverty, illiteracy, and infrastructure deficits is critical to achieving lasting peace, noting that military force alone cannot resolve the country’s security challenges.