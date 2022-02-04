Arrested Killer Of CSP Christian Kpatuma Escaped From Imo Prison – Police

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
cultists-
File photo

One of the alleged killers of retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Christian Kpatuma, has been nabbed by men of Imo State Police command.

CSP Kpatuma was killed on Tuesday by a group suspected cultist who whisked him away from his residence at Mgbala community in Agwa, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, to the bushes where they allegedly killed him and subsequently brought back his corpse to the house.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Michael Abattam, the police on receipt of the information investigated the matter and caught one Deberechi Chukwu, the alleged leader of the suspected cult group that killed the retired police chief.

RELATED
Nigeria

Imo Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Recover Firearms, Cash, Others 

Abattam said further investigations revealed that Deberechi was one of the escapees from the Owerri Correctional facility that was attacked in April, 2021.

The suspect allegedly formed the cult group which has been terrorizing Agwa community and is alleged to be responsible for the death of some security personnel in the state.

Abattam said, “The suspect, after escaping from the Imo Correctional Centre, recruited young men into his cult group and were terrorizing the Agwa community.

“It is also on record that he was involved in the killings of a lot of security personnel in the state. However, he has made useful statement and have volunteered assisting the police in the arrest of other members of his gang presently on the run.”

You might also like

Imo Police Raid Criminal Hideout, Recover Firearms, Cash, Others 

Imo Gov’t To Allocate New Owerri Market Stalls To Previous Owners

Princess Miriam Onuoha Kicks-Off Talent Hunt In Okigwe With Football Tournament

Imo Police Rescue 3-Year-Old Girl Abandoned In Church, Declare Another Missing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.