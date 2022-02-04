Arrested Killer Of CSP Christian Kpatuma Escaped From Imo Prison – Police

One of the alleged killers of retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Christian Kpatuma, has been nabbed by men of Imo State Police command.

CSP Kpatuma was killed on Tuesday by a group suspected cultist who whisked him away from his residence at Mgbala community in Agwa, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, to the bushes where they allegedly killed him and subsequently brought back his corpse to the house.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Michael Abattam, the police on receipt of the information investigated the matter and caught one Deberechi Chukwu, the alleged leader of the suspected cult group that killed the retired police chief.

Abattam said further investigations revealed that Deberechi was one of the escapees from the Owerri Correctional facility that was attacked in April, 2021.

The suspect allegedly formed the cult group which has been terrorizing Agwa community and is alleged to be responsible for the death of some security personnel in the state.

Abattam said, “The suspect, after escaping from the Imo Correctional Centre, recruited young men into his cult group and were terrorizing the Agwa community.

“It is also on record that he was involved in the killings of a lot of security personnel in the state. However, he has made useful statement and have volunteered assisting the police in the arrest of other members of his gang presently on the run.”