ASUU–ABSU Suspends Industrial Action, Directs Members To Resume Duties

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University Branch, has suspended its industrial action with effect from Friday, directing all members to resume their academic duties with immediate effect.

The decision followed a resolution reached at the Union’s Congress meeting held on Friday, August 28, 2026, after members considered developments surrounding the issues that led to the industrial action.

The Congress however in a statement signed by Dr. Chidi S. Mba

Chairperson and Dr. Victor U. Obisike Secretary expressed concern over the continued suspension of Prof. Nnamdi Nwaeze and gave the University Management until Friday, September 4, 2026, to recall him and lift the suspension.

The Union resolved that failure by Management to act within the stipulated period would leave it with no option but to resume the suspended industrial action.

The Branch leadership also appreciated members for their unity, resilience, commitment and support throughout the period of the industrial action.

“Your steadfastness and collective resolve have been invaluable to the progress recorded.”

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The Union urged members to remain united and committed to the ideals of ASUU as it continues to pursue the resolution of outstanding issues affecting its members.

The Branch also reminded members that only the Branch Chairperson is authorised to speak officially on behalf of ASUU–ABSU Branch.

Members requiring clarification on any issue were advised to contact the Branch Chairperson directly.

“United we bargain, divided we beg.”