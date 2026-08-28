Kano NHRC Receives 140 Human Rights Complaints In July

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano received 140 complaints bordering on human rights violations in July, with 90 cases still pending.

The NHRC State Coordinator, Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

Abdullahi said the commission had resolved or treated 50 of the complaints received during the month.

He disclosed that child-related issues accounted for the highest number of complaints, with 68 cases involving child abandonment and violations of children’s rights.

According to him, another 32 complaints concerned domestic violence and the right to life.

The remaining 40 cases, he said, involved economic and cultural rights, alleged abuses by law enforcement agencies and neglect of parental responsibilities.

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Abdullahi added that the commission had also intervened in marital disputes as part of its efforts to promote peaceful family relationships.

He urged couples to exercise greater tolerance and understanding in handling family responsibilities and resolving disagreements.

The coordinator said the NHRC would continue to strengthen its collaboration with security agencies and other relevant institutions to improve the protection and promotion of human rights in Kano State.

NAN