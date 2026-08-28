Tinubu’s Second Term Matter Of National Importance – Ex-Abia Rep

A former member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo , has described President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 as a matter of national importance, arguing that a second term would allow the administration to consolidate its reforms.

Onuigbo, who is President of GLOBE Legislators International, spoke on Friday at the flag-off of the Odozi-Obodo for Tinubu Campaign Movement in Obuohia Obi-Ibere, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

He said the government’s reforms required additional time to be consolidated, citing changes in the foreign exchange market, fuel subsidy policy, economic diversification and efforts to attract foreign investment.

“The stakes are higher now than when we joined the APC, especially because of the bold and courageous reforms the President has initiated under the aegis of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Onuigbo said.

He cited figures on Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursements, oil production, foreign reserves and refining capacity as evidence of economic changes under Tinubu.

According to him, FAAC allocations to the three tiers of government increased from N711bn in 2023 to N4.5trn in 2026, while Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $51.9 billion in 2026.

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Onuigbo also claimed that refining capacity increased from about 30,000 barrels per day in 2023 to more than 700,000 barrels per day in 2026, while crude oil production rose from 1.3 million barrels per day to more than 1.73 million barrels per day.

He further cited gross domestic product growth from 2.74 per cent in 2023 to 3.9 per cent in the first half of 2026, attributing the growth largely to the non-oil sector.

On the Southeast, Onuigbo listed the establishment of the South East Development Commission, appointments of service chiefs from the region, proposed rail infrastructure linking Enugu to Port Harcourt, the approval of Abia Airport and expansion of the Enugu and Owerri airports among Tinubu administration initiatives.

He also mentioned the approval for Southeast governors to reconstruct some federal roads and receive reimbursement from the Federal Government.

Onuigbo said he was particularly grateful for the restoration of delisted management courses at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, saying the decision expanded educational opportunities and helped preserve jobs.

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He also cited the ongoing construction of a Federal Secretariat at Ekeoba Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area and the reconstruction of federal roads in the Southeast.I can also make this more investigative and harder-hitting, while keeping every claim properly attributed.