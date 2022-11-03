ASUU: After Calling Off Strike, Lecturers Receive Half Salary From FG

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have revealed that the Federal Government paid them half salaries for the month of October.

Lecturers under the aegis of ASUU shared that they were only paid for 18 working days in October.

THE WHISTLER recalls that ASUU called off its 8-month strike on October 14th.

“We were only paid for the days after the strike. I received a half salary. Other members are angry right now, they are blaming the NEC for calling off the strike,” a member of ASUU’s National Executive Council who didn’t want to be identified told Punch.

Another member confirmed the report, lamenting that the government is set to kill unionism.

“Yes, it is true, I received half my salary. It seems the government is set to kill unionism in the country but we are ready for them”, the lecturer revealed.

ASUU had emphasized after calling off its strike that its demands had not yet been met but the strike would be suspended as a result of the efforts made by President Muhammadu Buhari, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as other well-meaning Nigerians who intervened in the matter.