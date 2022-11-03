Court Jails Man For N17M Contract Fraud In Maiduguri

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One David Osigbe Orimekhai, has been convicted and sentenced to six months in prison over a contract scam in Maiduguri.

He was convicted on Thursday by Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

Orimekhai was said to have fraudulently received the sum of N17,470,000.00 (Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Seventy Naira) from one Mada Darzma Gadzama with the aim of financing a contract.

The contract to be financed was said to be with Terres Des Hummes, Danish Refugee Council and Solidarities International- all Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Orimekhai was first arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on September 21, 2021 on a one count charge.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him and was remanded by the court.

When the court resumed sitting, he informed the court through his counsel O.C Nwankwo about his decision to change his plea and an amended charge was read to him, to which he pleaded guilty.

The charge reads: “That you, David Asigbe Orimekhai, sometime in February 2021 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently induced Mada Darzma Gadzama by deceiving him to deliver the total sum of Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira (N17,470,000.00) being money allegedly to finance a contract with Terres Des Hummes, Danish Refugee Council and Solidarities International, all Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code Law Cap 102 Laws of Borno State 1994 and punishable under section 322 of the same law.”

The prosecuting counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, prayed the court to convict and sentence him as charged.

However, the counsel for the defendant, Nwankwo pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Kumaliya thereafter convicted and sentenced Orimekhai to a fine of five hundred thousand naira or six months in prison.