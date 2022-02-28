ASUU Strike: NANS Threatens To Block All Federal Roads In S/West

The Zone B of the National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities to resolve their crisis which led to the ongoing strike without further delay.

The Coordinator of NANS in the South-West State, Fiyinfolu Tegbe, said during a protest in Ibadan on Monday that students would not hesitate to block all the federal roads in the region as from Tuesday if the strike should persist.

NANS also said ASUU should consider that they rig elections for politicians, hence needs not to go for strike.

The protesting students carried placards with various inscriptions such as “FG and ASUU, stop the madness! No to strike! Stop the strike and revertalise our education! . FG, learn to respect agreements” among others.

Tegbe said; “We are holding our peaceful demonstrating here today because of the lingering crisis between the ASUU and federal government which has been a reoccurring event over the years.



Unfortunately, we students are always been at the receiving end. If the federal government and ASUU refused to resolve today, we won’t hesitate to go by the way of violence. It is going to be a violence for violence and war for war. They cannot continue to be wasting our time. When two elevants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to learn how to respect agreement. We have seen on many occasions when the Federal Government and ASUU reached an agreement but the Federal Government failed to fulfil the agreement. We are also calling on ASUU to have decisive ways of spending their resources, even when their demands are met.

“This is because we want to see the projects they are doing with the subvention they are receiving from the Federal Government. Our people are complaining that they don’t see what they are doing with the fund released to them. Meanwhile, it is the same members of ASUU that rig elections for politicians. Though we don’t have any issue with them because they are our fathers and teachers but we need to say the truth.

“Again, ASUU members should have decisive ways to deal with issues rather than going on strike all the time because they are wasting our time.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve the issue and allow us to go back to our various classes.

“All the attempts to send us back to the streets will be resisted. The protest is holding across the country today. If the Federal Government refused to settle the issues today, we shall continue to return to street for protest until our demands are met. The instruction from the national office of NANS is that all the federal roads should be blocked but as a coordinator, I have to consider many factors including security implications before given such instruction to block all the roads.

“If peradventure ASUU and Federal Government refused to make up today, we will block all the federal roads tomorrow.”