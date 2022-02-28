My Sister Evelyn Yakubu Had 3 Miscarriages Before Fiancé Killed Her – Victim’s Brother

More details have emerged in the alleged murder of Evelyn Alifia Yakubu, by her live-in Fiancé, Joseph Mbounu Ifeanyi.

Daniel Yakubu, a brother of the deceased, told THE WHISTLER at the weekend that 33-year-old Evelyn had three miscarriages since she started dating Ifeanyi some time around August 2021.

The deceased was said to have lived with her older brother for nine months before renting an apartment at the Lugbe Zone 9 axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in July 2021, where she later accommodated Ifeanyi until he allegedly strangled her to death on February 21.

According to Yakubu, his late sister’s neighbours related the living condition of the cohabiting lover to the family, including how her Fiancé allegedly beat and humiliated her. Ifeanyi was said to have engaged the deceased in December 2021.

The deceased’s brother told this website that shortly before her death in February 2022, Evelyn had found a gun in her Fiancé’s bag and out of fear decided to contact her father who was residing in Kogi State.

“When my father called me to tell me what Evelyn said, I called her and told her to move into my house, but you know, Evelyn owned the house and she felt that instead of leaving the house for him, he should go. And it was not quite long before he killed her,” he said.

The FCT police command, in a recent statement, described Ifeanyi as an electrical technician, but further investigations by the deceased’s family revealed that the suspect who is now in police custody may have been involved in armed robbery.

Yakubu told this newspaper the issue between his sister and her alleged killer started when she began pressing to meet his family. Ifeanyi had insisted that he would not show her to any of his families and this was said to have caused a prolonged rift between them.

Ifeanyi had engaged the deceased in December 2021 and visited her country for the marital rite, but Eveyn’s father asked him to come with his family members because the suspect was only accompanied by his friend.

Yakubu explained, “In fact, that was where their issue started from because after my Dad told (Ifeanyi) to come with his family members instead of coming with his friend. Evelyn later started insisting she wants to know his family member but the guy insisted that if she wants to know his family member, she should look for how to trace them and meet them and that he is not taking her home”.

The deceased’s brother further disclosed that during the course of their altercation on the matter, a neighbour who intervened had advised Ifeanyi to release the contact of his mother to enable Evelyn speak with her.

“So, on the day I went to see her corpse and we were trying to see how we will trace the guy, one of the neighbours said that within the period they were having issues about meeting his people, one of them who helped to settle the matter asked him for his mother’s number so that at least my sister can speak to her, and they called her with the landlady’s phone.

“When the woman picked up and she heard her son’s voice, the neighbour told me the woman sounded very surprised. She asked her son, “Are you still alive? “Are you the one I am hearing from? So, it gives me an idea that he too is not in touch with his people”.

THE WHISTLER recalls that upon her murder on February 21, Ifeanyi was said to have contacted the father of deceased, older brother and her uncle, declaring that he found their daughter dead, and they should come carry her remains.

Yakubu said he did not take the call from the prime suspect seriously until all means to reach his sister for days proved abortive. This led him to visit her residence in Lugbe, where he also met suspicious neighbours who also could not tell the whereabouts of both the deceased and the suspect.

The suspect had locked the apartment with two padlocks, leaving the corpse to decompose for days. The offensive odour from the apartment and the sudden disappearance of the deceased was what prompted Yukubu to invite operatives of Trademore Police Division to break the door.

Yukubu, however, clarified reports circulating the internet that operatives of the Trademore Division had refused to take out the remains of the deceased when they arrived.

“Irrespective of the ongoing case right now, I will not stain my integrity trying to implicate people that are not supposed to be implicated. To be honest they never refused to carry the corpse, rather the Scene of Crime Unit of the Division recommended that the decaying corpse be taken out for an autopsy to have enough evidence. But my dad said he will not want to go through the rigors so, they should bring his daughter home to bury her,” he said.

This website had on Friday reported the arrest of the suspect. He was arrested six days after he allegedly committed the heinous act.

Ifeanyi was arrested after an informant spotted him in the Gishiri area of Abuja, which led to his arrest by operatives of Gishiri Division, Yakubu said, adding that the suspect was then transferred to Trademore Division and subsequently to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Yukubu expressed hope that due process will be followed and justice be served to deter intending criminals from perpetrating similar acts with thoughts of getting away with it.