ASUU: UNIZik Biz Centre Operators Express Joy As Students Resume

Business centre operators at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Thursday, said the suspension of the strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had brought moments of respite to them.

Our correspodent, who went round the campus, reports that the area designated for internet, photocopying and selling of writing materials was a beehive of activities.

An operator, Obinna Eze, said, “The rush is high because of fresh students. School fees are being paid. Registration is ongoing. So, we have been very busy. We thank God for a day like this.”

Stationery dealer Elias Okete said, “Today is the peak. We sell off and order more goods. Eight months of ASUU strike was hell. We borrowed from available sources. But the hope has returned. Let the federal government not allow this to repeat again.”

A POS operator, Joy Ike, said, “I have gone to the bank more than six times in three hours. The population is much, so the demand for cash withdrawal is high. By His grace, we shall recover from the impact of the strike gradually.”

A student of Mass Comm, Gloria Omeje, said, “I have been doing online registration since morning, and now is 4:52pm. It’s also this good because tomorrow is matriculation in the university.”

ASUU was forced to return to classes by the judgement of the National Industrial Court, Abuja. The lecturers began the strike on Feb 14 this year over failed agreements it signed with the federal government overtime.