‘It’s Designed To Cause Panic’ — Group Faults U.S For Evacuating Citizens From Nigeria Hours After Security Alert

A group identified as the Coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity (CONNSU) has criticized the United States Government for evacuating its citizens from Nigeria barely 24 hours after it issued an alert about alleged planned terrorist attacks in the country.

The United Kingdom had hours after issued a similar security advisory to its citizens living in Nigeria.

According to CONNSU, the move is not only capable of creating panic among Nigerians but could further “weaken the resolve and strident efforts of the Nigerian security architecture amidst great gains over elements that pose existential threats to Nigeria.”

The Federal Government had similarly frowned on the security alerts, saying they didn’t provide the true position of the security situation in the country and could create unnecessary tension and panic.

CONNSU, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Musa Taidi, and National Secretary, Chijioke Kalu, said such notices are meant to help rather than cause panic.

The statement said, “However, the CONNSU is alarmed that less than 24 hours after the initial security alert, the United States Embassy in Nigeria will authorize the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members due to what it termed “the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

“This is an overreach and we believe designed to cause panic and weaken the resolve and strident efforts of the Nigerian security architecture amidst great gains over elements that pose existential threats to Nigeria.”

The group noted that Nigerian security agencies had months ago alerted the nation of plans by terrorists to carry out attacks on soft targets in the country and assured residents that they were making efforts to ensure that the plans are prevented.

“So, for the U.S to ask for the departure of its citizens in the face of the commitment and tireless effort of the Nigerian Government and its security apparatus is a great disservice and premature.

“While we are not unmindful of the obligation of the U.S and UK Governments to their citizens, we believe working closely with the Nigerian Government and strengthening ongoing clearance field and intelligence operations will be more meaningful than back-to-back advisories.

“Over the past few months, the Nigerian security community has been routing terrorists, bandits and ESN elements across the country. As a result of these, most of these elements are on the run, scattered, weakened and cornered. Owing to their superior technology, the U.S and UK governments should provide credible leads to the Nigerian security especially the DSS rather than stoking fear in the run up to a major election in 2023.

“We urge fellow citizens to support the effort of the Government and security forces in defeating our common enemies as has always been the case. As a people, we have continually braved the odds and demonstrated unapparelled resilience when those who should fully support us engaged in projections that are negative,” the group added.