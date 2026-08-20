ASUU Urges Kaduna Govt To Avert Strike In State Varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) chapter, has appealed to the Kaduna State Government to urgently engage the union over outstanding issues threatening industrial harmony at the institution.

The branch chairman, Abubakar Abdullah, made the appeal on Thursday during a press engagement in Kaduna, saying the union remained committed to dialogue and did not want the university shut down.

Abdullah said ASUU was ready to negotiate with the government at any time, stressing that a strike would negatively affect students, lecturers and the university.

“We are ready to move whenever the government calls us for engagement and negotiation,” he said.

He explained that the union had made several attempts to resolve the issues amicably, including after deadlines contained in previous agreements had expired.

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The chairman, however, said the two-week ultimatum issued by ASUU remained in force because it was based on a national directive that the branch could not disregard.

He therefore urged the government to use the remaining period to invite the union for negotiations and resolve the outstanding issues before the ultimatum expires.

According to him, ASUU’s concerns include staff welfare, inadequate funding, academic freedom and university autonomy.

Abdullah said improved working conditions were essential to retaining qualified lecturers, noting that several academics had left KASU in the past three to four years for institutions offering better conditions of service.

He said the development should concern stakeholders because the continued loss of experienced academics could affect the university’s growth.

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“We are not here merely to criticise the government, but to bring problems to its attention for correction,” he said.

The ASUU chairman, however, acknowledged some interventions by the Kaduna State Government, saying it had addressed about 60 per cent of KASU’s 2017 withheld salaries, hazard allowance and salaries withheld between May and September 2022.

He also commended the government for reviewing tuition fees after ASUU opposed an earlier increase.

Abdullah further acknowledged government support, including about N100 million released for accreditation and N50 million for staff welfare, but said more interventions were needed to address the university’s broader challenges.

He described KASU as one of Kaduna State’s most important institutions and urged the government to provide the necessary support for its continued development.

“KASU is one of the best legacies you would have in Kaduna State,” he said.

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He noted that while physical infrastructure could deteriorate over time, a strong university could continue serving generations for centuries.

Abdullah also urged the Kaduna Government to implement the new Federal Government-ASUU agreement, describing it as the union’s top priority.

He said the agreement addressed issues relating to staff welfare, university administration and funding, adding that its implementation would strengthen the university system.

The chairman stressed that while implementation of the agreement remained a priority, other outstanding demands of the union were equally important.

He reiterated ASUU’s willingness to engage the government, describing dialogue as the most effective way to resolve the dispute.

“Even if it is 3 a.m., we will trek wherever we are to engage and have solutions to the problems at hand,” Abdullah said.

He appealed to the state government to invite the union for negotiations before the expiration of the ultimatum in order to avert another industrial dispute at KASU.