2027: Tinubu Will Lose By 4pm If Poll Is Credible — PRP Chair

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu could lose the 2027 presidential election within hours of voting if the election is conducted freely and fairly.

Baba-Ahmed made the assertion during an appearance on Channels Television, citing the outcome of the recent Osun State governorship election as evidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress can be defeated despite its control of federal and state political structures.

He said the APC’s defeat in Osun was particularly significant because opposition parties did not form a broad coalition against the ruling party.

“APC was trounced in Osun. We didn’t even see a coalition or collaboration or a gang-up against the APC. Parties all competed against one another. Yet, APC was defeated,” he said.

According to him, the Osun result showed that the APC’s dominance at the national level does not guarantee electoral victory when voters are allowed to freely determine the outcome.

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“There’s no reason why this cannot repeat itself at a national level,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed rejected suggestions that the Osun election result was influenced by an understanding between Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke, saying his argument was based on the ability of voters to defeat an incumbent political establishment through the ballot.

The PRP leader also criticised the APC’s internal structure, describing the party as “a monster eating itself up and eating everybody up.”

He questioned why Tinubu would remain politically concerned despite having the backing of a large number of state governors and a substantial majority in the National Assembly.

“You have a president who appears to have garnered the support of 31 governors and quite possibly about 75 per cent of the National Assembly, yet he’s still uncomfortable. It’s politically monstrous,” he said.

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Baba-Ahmed said the President’s political strength would count for little if the 2027 election met democratic standards.

“If it’s a credible, free and fair election, I assure you, Tinubu will lose,” he declared.

Asked when he expected such an outcome to become apparent, the PRP chairman said he would not put the timeline as early as noon but believed it could happen before 4pm.

“I won’t say before 12 noon. Maybe before 4 pm,” he said.

He also cautioned Nigerians against prematurely commending the Independent National Electoral Commission for its preparations for the 2027 poll.

“Nobody should praise INEC until it can actually conduct an election in which the President is a contestant,” Baba-Ahmed said.

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He said the credibility of the presidential election would be a major test of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and warned that any failure to deliver a free and fair contest could undermine confidence in the political system.

“I hope the election will be credible, free and fair. If it’s not, I foresee a very serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

His comments come as political parties and potential presidential contenders intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections, with the APC seeking to retain the presidency and opposition parties working to mount a stronger challenge.