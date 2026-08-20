Congo’s M23 Rebels Impose New Movement Restrictions Over Ebola

The AFC/M23 rebel alliance in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has announced new movement restrictions between areas it controls and government-held zones amid concerns over the spread of Ebola.

The restrictions will include the suspension of shared taxis on the Goma-Kirumba road for one month from Saturday, according to a statement issued by the rebel authorities on Wednesday.

Passenger pirogue boats on certain routes across Lake Edward will also be suspended under the new measures.

However, taxi-buses will continue operating along the Goma-Kirumba road subject to health and safety controls, while trucks transporting goods will also be allowed to operate.

The restrictions were introduced after two travellers from the government-held town of Lubero tested positive for Ebola in a village under M23 control, a member of the response team established by the rebel authorities told Reuters.

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The March 23 Movement (M23) is a Congolese rebel group that has been active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for years and has seized control of large areas of the region. The group is backed by Rwanda, a claim Kigali has repeatedly denied.

The M23 has highlighted its response to Ebola in territory under its control as part of efforts to demonstrate its ability to govern, as the rebel group continues to hold large parts of eastern Congo.

The latest measures come as Congo battles a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak, with health officials warning that the response has been complicated by continued conflict and population movement.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, with the World Health Organisation declaring it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.