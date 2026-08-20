EFCC Arraigns Two Over Alleged Unlawful Supply Of Bank Access Codes

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned two men before Justice F.N. Ogazi of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on an eight-count charge bordering on the unlawful supply of bank access credentials to an FCMB database.

The defendants, Gideon Bakpa Aghogho and Oscar Ebere Chukwuebuka, were arraigned on Wednesday alongside a third suspect identified simply as Scott, who remains at large. The offences are contrary to Sections 27 and 28(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

One of the counts alleged that the defendants, between July 24 and 26, 2026, conspired to supply Aghogho’s access code to the FCMB system using a local administrative credential capable of allowing access to the bank’s virtual centre platform with the intention of committing an offence.

A separate count alleged that Aghogho, between April and May 2025, knowingly and without authority disclosed the bank’s server IP and domain credentials to gain access to FCMB’s database in exchange for $15,000.

Aghogho pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him, while Chukwuebuka entered a guilty plea.

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Following Aghogho’s plea, prosecution counsel Bilkisu Buhari asked the court for a trial date and sought his remand in a correctional facility. In respect of Chukwuebuka, the prosecution sought to review the facts of the case following his guilty plea.

Justice Ogazi adjourned the matter to August 27, 2026, for a review of facts and other proceedings, and ordered that both defendants be remanded in a correctional centre.