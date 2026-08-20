Obi-Kwankwaso Will Build Prosperous, Secure Nigeria – Kwankwaso

The vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket will build a prosperous and secure Nigeria if elected in the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso said the ticket, which comprises Peter Obi as the presidential candidate and himself as the vice presidential candidate, was founded on a commitment to put the interests of Nigerians above regional, religious and personal considerations.

He made the declaration in his message to Nigerians marking the commencement of the 2027 presidential campaign, where he urged citizens to support the NDC and join the effort to rebuild the country.

According to him, Nigeria possesses the people, resources and potential required to overcome its current challenges and emerge as a prosperous and secure nation.

“These challenges are serious, but Nigeria is full of hope. We have the people, resources and potential to build a prosperous and secure nation,” Kwankwaso said.

“What we need is leadership with the competence, courage and commitment to put the interests of Nigerians first.”

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He said the country was currently at a critical crossroads, with Nigerians confronting rising food prices, high costs of essential goods, unemployment and difficult operating conditions for businesses.

“Our people are facing a difficult economic reality. The rising cost of food and essential goods has placed enormous pressure on families,” he said.

“Millions of young Nigerians are searching for meaningful employment and opportunities, while businesses are struggling with high operating costs and an uncertain economic environment.”

Kwankwaso also identified insecurity as a major threat to the nation’s development, lamenting the loss of lives, homes and livelihoods to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violence.

He said the proposed administration would need to prioritise security to enable farmers to return to their farms, protect children in schools and restore confidence among citizens.

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“Our farmers need security to return to their farms, our children need safe schools, and every Nigerian deserves to live without fear,” he said.

The NDC vice presidential candidate further called for urgent investment in education and healthcare, improved infrastructure and stronger public institutions.

He also stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

“Our education and healthcare systems require urgent investment. Our infrastructure must be improved, our institutions strengthened, and public resources managed with greater transparency and accountability,” Kwankwaso said.

Explaining his decision to partner with Obi, Kwankwaso said their political alliance was not motivated by regional, religious or personal interests, but by a shared commitment to Nigeria’s development.

“This is why I have chosen to work with His Excellency, Peter Obi, on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket,” he said.

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“Our partnership is not about region, religion or personal ambition. It is about Nigeria.”

He said the ticket envisioned a Nigeria where the government serves the people, hard work is rewarded and young Nigerians have the opportunity to build successful futures in the country.

“We believe in a country where government serves the people, where hard work is rewarded, where young people can build successful futures at home, and where every citizen has a fair opportunity to prosper,” he said.

Kwankwaso appealed to young Nigerians, women, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals to support the ticket, urging them to reject divisive politics and demand accountability and competence from public office holders.

“To our young people, women, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals, I ask you to join us in this journey,” he said.

“Let us move beyond politics of division and focus on the issues that affect our daily lives. Let us demand accountability, competence and results from those entrusted with public office.”

He described the 2027 presidential election as an opportunity for Nigerians to choose a new direction and urged voters to support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket and other NDC candidates.

“The 2027 election presents Nigerians with an opportunity to choose a new direction,” Kwankwaso said.

“I therefore call on all Nigerians to support the Obi–Kwankwaso ticket and all candidates of the NDC and join us in the task of rebuilding our nation.”

He also called for peaceful and responsible campaigns, urging political actors to place the national interest above partisan considerations.

“Let us campaign peacefully, responsibly and with the national interest at heart,” he said.

“Together, we can build a stronger nation and Nigeria will be OK,” he said.