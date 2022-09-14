Atiku Meets Wike’s Ally Makinde, Other S/West PDP Stakeholders In Ibadan

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , his running mate , Ifeanyi Okowa and other leaders of the party are holding meeting with party stakeholders from the South-West in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke are among the dignitaries who ushered Atiku and Okowa into the venue of the meeting.

Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, his Ondo State counterpart, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and other leaders of the party from the South -West are also present at the meeting.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Senator Dino Melaye , Raymond Dokpesi and governorship candidates of the party from the South-West were also in attendance at the meeting.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who was represented by Ambassador Umar Damagun, said PDP had nothing to fear in the coming polls while urging members to votes PDP members

Tambuwal said, ” What happened in Osun State recently is a sign of what to come. The South-West is going to be delivered to the PDP come 2023.”

The chairman of the PDP in the South-West, Mr Soji Adagunodo, in his welcome address said, “Our presidential candidate is a thorough bred Nigerian and he is at home here in Ibadan.”

Makinde is one of the PDP governors in the camp if the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who has been having disagreements with Atiku and the leadership of the PDP