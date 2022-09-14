South-West PDP Demands Ayu’s Resignation At Meeting With Atiku

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party in the South West has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, spoke on behalf of the PDP South-West region at a meeting with the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Makinde said, “Eight years of APC has left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is resounding yes.

“The message from South West PDP is the South-West is asking that NWC of PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”