Atiku Nigeria’s Next President, Says Ayu

The National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has declared Atiku Abubakar the next president of Nigeria during the presentation of certificate of return to the former Vice President.

Ayu who stated this during the presentation ceremony at the party’s secretariat attended by some governors and other party faithful said there’s “No victor, no vanquished,” after the party’s National Convention which took place on Saturday in Abuja.

Atiku had won the PDP ticket after defeating Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to the second spot.

According to Ayu, “The party won. Atiku is not yet victorious. He has been produced as our candidate,” stating that members of the party must now work hard for his emergence as president in 2023

Ayu criticized the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the government had destroyed the unity of the country.

He said today, “families are divided, communities are divided,” as there is “no trust among ourselves.”

Ayu pointed out that Atiku has the experience and proven record, adding that, “The President that’s coming in, is tested and trusted.

He will lead to reunite the country, make the economy to boom again and get rid of bandit and terrorists.

Atiku “will restore us to international community. He will return us from parriah state. The whole world will respect us,” Ayu said.

Ayu urged party members to support “the candidate who’s the next president of Nigeria,” reminding them that, “You elected us to win the presidency, to win many govenorship offices, to control the two houses of assembly and to win all houses of assembly across the states.

“We will do that by working with you, come and help us execute this objective,” he charges members.

In his remarks, Atiku called for the unity of the party adding that the deplorable situation in the country requires urgency of work from all Nigerians including party members.

He said, “While I’m excited and happy for this opportunity to bear our party’s flag again, let us all remember that what just happened is a contest within a family to decide how to put our best foot forward. The main contest is the one to win the presidency of our country for our party.

“It will require the entire PDP family and other supporters and sympathizers. We must pull everyone together. Nobody should be excluded, I beg of you.

“I have already visited some of those who contested against me, as a way to lead in that effort to unify the party so that we can face our real opponents, defeat them in the elections and begin the process of rescuing and rebuilding this country from the calours and dangerous APC misrule over the past seven years which is there for everyone to see.

“However, we should not take that or their defeat for granted. We must unite and work extremely hard for every single vote in this country. There is so much to do. And there is very little time to waste. So let’s get to work,” Atiku said.