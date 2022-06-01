JUST IN: Former Anambra Chief Judge Peter Umeadi Voted Presidential Candidate of APGA Faction

Renown Professor of Law and former Chief Judge if Anambra State, Peter Umeadi, has clinched the Presidential ticket of the Victor Oye-led faction of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Umeadi emerged at a special convention attended by factional party leaders and members drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country at the Katampe-Abuja national headquarters of the party.

The troubled party accredited 150 delegates, who affirmed the candidacy of Umeadi by a voice vote.

The factional national chairman of the party, Victor Oye, expressed optimism that Umeadi would be sworn in as President of Nigeria in 2023.

On his part, the former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Umeadi promised to make Nigeria a great country every Nigerian would be proud of if elected.

The party has been torn between Edozie Njoku and Victor Oye, both claiming to be the substantive national chairman of the party.

THE WHISTLER reports that Njoku was sacked as APGA national chairman by the lower court in Jigawa State and went on to lose at the appellate court as well. He thereafter took his search for justice to the Supreme Court which according to him, later recognized him as the national chairman of the party, after writing the apex court to revisit its error of October 14, 2021 ruling.

According to Njoku, the Supreme Court had in its 2021 ruling on the leadership tussle in APGA, misplaced his name with that of Victor Oye, adding that following the letter addressed to Justice Mary Odilli of the Supreme Court, same has now been corrected, thus making him the APGA authentic national chairman.

But the Oye faction disputed that, saying Njoku’s antics is “persistent practice of meddlesome interloper.”